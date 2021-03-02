COLUMBIA- As schools are starting to return to in-person learning, there are concerns over a potential gap in learning for students.
There are different ways that the pandemic has made it difficult for students to learn, and technology is just one example.
"I think that one of the issues that we have to look at is how technology is integrated within the home environment," Stephen Whitney, Associate Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Missouri, said.
He says parents might not understand exactly how to do the different things that a younger child can do.
"I think one of the big differences is in terms of whether the individual has the support they need at home in terms of the parent knowing the material and the parent knowing how to teach," Whitney said. "I think this is an important point to make, why do we think that the parents can take over and monitor and teach their students like teachers can."
Other potential concerns are with the psychological impacts on students.
"One of the pieces that we're very concerned about is the social and emotional impact that this is taking on our students and staff," Melissa Randol Executive Director of the Missouri School Board’s Association, said. "This was very traumatizing for all of us, but especially our youth, and making sure that they are healthy physically as well as socially and mentally, so they can learn."
Whitney says there are things that both teachers can do to help students and parents can do to help students. One of them is just being clear with what the expectations are.
"Some opportunity where you're actually really communicating from the teacher standpoint what you need the parents to do," Whitney said.