COLUMBIA - An all female lineup of musicians will take the stage at the Blue Note Saturday to shine the spotlight on women in the music industry.
The concert features local bands and an 'up and coming hour' with Columbia music students. It's an opportunity for young musicians to get experience in a professional venue.
Lindsay Grace Keller is one of the up and coming artists. She's been taking singing lesson for three years and said music is a fun way to let out some emotion.
Keller has performed at recitals but never at an event like the Women's Day of Music. She plans to sing "So This is Love" from Cinderella.
"It's really nerve racking," Keller said. "But I think it will be really fun."
Audra Sergel understands the joy of performance. She's a Columbia music teacher and musician who can sing and play the guitar and ukulele. Sergel helped organize the concert in honor of International Women's Day.
"It's a joy," Sergel said. "You get to share your gifts, talents, for the good of something bigger than yourself."
Sergel is originally from Maryville in the rural northwest corner of Missouri. She came to Columbia to study journalism at MU but followed her passion for music. It's a passion she got from her dad who is a band director.
Sergel said the concert, which will raise money for Safe Passage domestic violence shelter in Moberly, is a way for Columbia to help rural communities.
"I felt like it was a way to reach out from the heart of Columbia to the entire state," Sergel said.
The concert is also a way to support women in the music industry. She worked with the Blue Note and Columbia music teacher Robin Anderson to create an event that puts female artists squarely in the spotlight.
"I think the more that we can support female, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming artists, we can bring them together and show them we're a community," Segrel said.
Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the concert will start at 4 p.m.