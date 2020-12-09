CALLAWAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will make road improvements Thursday, Dec. 10 along U.S. Route 54 near Holts Summit and New Bloomfield.
According to MoDOT, the concrete replacement work will take place on westbound Route 54 from Route TT to Route AA. One lane will be closed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MoDOT advises drivers to watch for workers on the road, avoid distractions and obey all traffic signs.
This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central.
