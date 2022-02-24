COLUMBIA — Resident Donna Williams said her tank was nearly empty Thursday afternoon when she went to fill it up. She said the $3.29 price point for a regular fill up is something she's still not used to.
"I'm used to it being under $3, but I've been seeing the creep," Williams said.
With current conflict in Ukraine, gas prices could only increase over the next few months.
GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan said on a Facebook Live Thursday that in most states, gas prices will rise 5 to 10 cents a gallon over the next week. De Haan said the national average will be closer to $4 by Memorial Day weekend.
Russia is the world's second largest producer of oil next to the United States. AAA said Thursday morning that crude oil is now costing about $100 a barrel, which is the highest price since 2014.
"Drivers can expect to pay more at the pump as a result as the price of crude oil accounts for 50 to 60% of retail gasoline prices," AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.
MU economics professor Marty Steffens said gas prices won't be the only increase. She said it's likely in the coming weeks that wheat prices could also increase.
"Biden will likely open up some strategic oil reserves to moderate oil prices, and the U.S. can ramp up production," Steffens said. "It will just take a while."
But, longevity is something financial adviser Tyler Hoffmann relies on. CNBC reported that the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite increased Thursday afternoon after a steep decline earlier in the day.
"It's always important to keep the long-term view in focus," Hoffmann said. "We've been through a lot of geopolitical events over the past 50 to 100 years and each one is slightly different but all have similar outcomes. With that said, we're going to experience volatility when these events occur and it's important to make sure you have a longterm mindset when going through these events and not making irrational decisions."
For Williams, the best way to stay on top of the fluctuations is budgeting.
"Just try to build that cushion in unfortunately," Williams said. "It's terrible — it's something we want to avoid here for sure."