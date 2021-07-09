COLUMBIA- Local businesses say they are concerned about trash issues downtown. Meanwhile, The District and The City of Columbia seem to be misunderstanding whose job it is to pick up trash surrounding dumpsters in the alleys.
The District received several emails regarding trash and trash compactors downtown- either complaints about bins overflowing or the compactors and bins being completely empty, yet the alley and streets are flooded with trash.
According to Sydney Olsen, a spokesperson for the city of Columbia, the city is in an agreement with The District.
"...The District itself is actually responsible for picking up trash that is around the dumpsters," Olsen said.
The District hires Block by Block, a cleaning crew that cleans around downtown, but they are hired to clean the sidewalks and 18 inches into the street. They do not go into the alleys.
When pressed about this, Olsen said that she misspoke and that it actually was not The District's responsibility, but instead the customers within The District.
Nickie Davis, executive director of The District, said they have reached out to the City with these concerns and for clarification, yet they have received multiple answers.
"Some of it is that they're understaffed. And, we've also had several answers that it's not the city's job to clean up around the trash compactors, which is surprising," Davis said.
"For our crews to stop and collect that refuse, that's outside the bins and all of the locations they service, that would add hours of additional work for them and would require additional staff, as well," Olsen said.
When questioned about the issue of staffing shortages, Olsen said that staffing is an ongoing conversation.
"In the future, the city as a whole is doing a pay and compensation plan. Which, we'll take a look at our benefits and our pay for employees at all levels. That's going to help us ensure we're paying competitive wages," Olsen said.
Davis said the majority of complaints and photos sent to her office come from local businesses. For example, Nourish Café & Market.
For the past few months, the city has removed Nourish's recycle bins for glass and plastic bottles. As a business, they have no place to take their recyclables. Nourish also shares their bins and compactors with Brookside apartments, which leads to an overflow of trash in compactors, however, the bins are completely empty.
Bins are cleaned out by the city, yet the surplus of trash that is peripheral to the bins cover the street and make it more difficult for drivers to pass.
"So, it's kind of a burden on us, because we kind of have to go out of our way to like, you know, find a place to take it, because we're not just gonna throw it in the wrong bin," Josh Old, manager at Nourish, said.
Olsen said it is illegal for people to dump next to trash bins, however, when asked for a solution for when bins or compactors are overcrowded, the city recommends just finding a different dumpster.
"It seems the alleys are a part of the city. So it should be their job," Davis said.
"As far as a plan to clean out those alleyways, we would be happy to obviously have those discussions with The District, but as far as I know, I don't believe we have a plan at this time to collect that refuse outside of the bins, just because of the system we have in place for it," Olsen said.
Old said Nourish has yet to reach out to the city about their concerns, but that customers and people walking behind the restaurant have noted the trash.
"We're afraid maybe people think that it's us that's doing it. So, then it just looks bad for us, you know", Old said.
While there is no solution in sight, Davis said she spoke to the City manager early Friday morning, and said they will try to collaborate.
"We are looking at maybe trying to collaborate and possibly put up some cameras around the trash compactors. So we can figure out who's doing this. But, that sounds like it's going to be, you know, it's going to be a bit of a process. So, in the meantime, I'm not sure what's happening," Davis said.