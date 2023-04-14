COLUMBIA − The Missouri Department of Conservation is working to control the Japanese hop plant at Eagle Bluffs Conservation Area. The plant is an invasive species to the area and is most commonly found within Missouri's river corridors, according to the department.
The Japanese hop is considered an invasive species in Missouri as its vines rapidly outcompete native vegetation. The plant can invade roadsides, streams, banks and other moist areas with heavy sunlight. This large amount of growth can smother established plants, which can leave birds and other insects without a major food source.
One of the major methods the department is using to combat the species is cutting or mowing down trees," according to Maddie Est, media specialist for the Central and Northeast regions for the MDC. In some extreme cases, the trees can be overtaken by these vines, which limits resources for migratory birds and other organisms.
"While we hate to ever remove anything, ultimately it's going to benefit the wildlife that's there, the people that use the area, so that's why the decision was made," Est said.
The Japanese Hop plant originally imported to the United States in the late 1800s as an ornamental vine for Asian medicine. Now, the vine usually makes its way to Missouri via seedling or an egg by way of commerce. Once the plant settles, it can explode across an area, leading to thousands of plants in a single acre.
"Education is a big thing that we're using as a department to help combat these invasive species," Est said. "We can mitigate the spread and hope that our treatment efforts can help to eradicate these species."
Est shared what local users of the area can do to combat the invasive plant themselves.
"We can obviously treat for invasive species on our land and we can educate, but we need people who own land or have friends and family who own land to be able to recognize what's a native species versus what's an invasive species," Est said. "As long as an invasive species is around, there's always an opportunity that it can spread."
Issues can also arise with prescribed burns, according to the MDC. The prescribed burns can pose a large threat to surrounding communities and wildlife if it leaves the area.
"We take incredible caution whenever we decide to do a controlled burn. We have a very strict set of weather conditions that we have to adhere to," Est said. "There's a lot of planning that goes into burning."
The department utilizes the National Weather Service, as well as the conditions in the area, to reduce the risk to staff and outside areas. Burn lines are also placed, and participants in the burn require certifications and planning steps to be done.
Oust XP, the herbicide treatment used by the MDC, contains sulfometuron methyl, which causes minimal to no damage to the native plants in the area. However, the herbicide can pose a danger for the chemical getting into areas of the body like the eyes, nose, open cuts or the skin in general.
"We always have protective gear on, like the general things you'd hear in your high school chemistry class," Est said.
The Japanese hop plant is just one of the many invasive species the department sees in the Eagle Bluffs area and other conservation areas around Missouri. The department offers a buyback program for the Callery pear tree, which can cause ecological concerns for the area.
Est said asked individuals to exercise caution when it comes to the difference between invasive and native species.
"Sometimes, there can be a misconception that an invasive species can be bad all around. What might be an invasive species in Missouri can be a native plant somewhere else," Est said. "It's a difference of location and climate and soil and what those plants are looking for."
For more information about how to locate and combat the Japanese Hops plant, visit the MDC's website.