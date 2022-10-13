Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE DANGER CONTINUES THIS AFTERNOON... ...CRITICAL FIRE DANGER AGAIN FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels will promote dangerous fire behavior across parts of northeast, east central, and southeast Missouri as well as southwest Illinois for the rest of the afternoon. Friday's weather conditions will be similar to today's and critical fire danger is expected again Friday afternoon. Elevated fire danger will exist across the rest of the region. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY DUE TO STRONG WEST WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND DRY FUELS FOR PARTS OF CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST MISSOURI... The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM CDT Friday. * AFFECTED AREA...In Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 034, 035, 036, 041, 042, 047, 048, 050 and 051. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Critical fire weather conditions are expected until around 8 PM CDT Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 22 percent. * TEMPERATURES...On Friday afternoon in the low to mid 70s. * LIGHTNING...No lightning is forecast. * 10 HOUR FUELS...Less than 9 percent. * IMPACTS...These conditions are conducive for the rapid spread and growth of uncontrolled wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry fuels can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&