COLUMBIA − Inflation is bringing prices up across the board, and some mid-Missouri parents say they’re feeling the pinch.
According to the Brookings Institute, a child born in 2015 to a middle-class family with two children would cost $310,605 when factoring in future inflation. This is $26,011 more than a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study on the same issue.
Tonya Shumaker is a mother of three kids, ranging in age from four to 16. She said her youngest child has cost her more because of higher prices for essentials like glasses and clothes.
“Even her glasses are more expensive than when my oldest has to get glasses,” Shumaker said. “So, everything is more expensive with her.”
Nichole Clark and Casey Elliott are co-owners of Just Between Friends, Columbia. Just Between Friends is a pop-up marketplace where families can buy and sell gently-used products for their children. Clark said she hopes the marketplace can provide families with deals that alleviate financial stresses.
“Saving money on essentials isn’t just a want for parents right now, it’s a need,” Clark said. “We’re able to provide a sustainable resource for purging closet items and clutter in the house, while also being a one-stop shop for parents and grandparents to buy their children’s next season’s clothing on a budget.”
Clark said she’s seeing more participants now than she had during previous events.
“We’ve seen an influx of sellers and an influx of stuff,” Clark said. “People are tired of looking at the stuff in their house, but also [are] just feeling the squeeze. With prices at the grocery store and the gas pump, everything is higher now and families still have to care and provide for their kids.”
Clark said there are more than 100,000 items on the sales floor – from toys to winter clothing. Shumaker said she came to Thursday’s sale to buy clothes for her youngest daughter.
“She's growing like a weed,” Shumaker said. “We just ran out of clothes. So, we're here trying to get some more.”
Another buyer, Sara Lane-Stokes, said she was at the event to shop for her 4-year-old and 19-month-old.
“I get to buy more for the kids,” Lane-Stokes said. “Experiment with toys because when you buy toys for kids, either they’re going to like them or they’re going to toss them aside. I’d rather take a $6 gamble than a $20 to $30 gamble on the kids.”
The sale is open to the public Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. with a $3 admission at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse, located at 4251 Philips Farm Road. That admission fee will go toward the MU Children’s Hospital. The sale is free on Friday from 9-7 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.