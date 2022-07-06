COLUMBIA - Contractors for Fisher House Foundation began site preparations Wednesday for a new Fisher House located on the campus of Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital.
“A Fisher House provides a home away from home for the families of our Veterans who require extended care at our medical center,” Sara Ackert, interim director of Truman Veteran Affairs, said.
The house will primarily be for those who live more than 50 miles away from the facility, and their families.
"We know that receiving care that requires multiple days in the hospital can be difficult for not only our Veterans, but also for their loved ones," Ackert said. "Having a no-cost option will relieve some of the financial stress they may otherwise experience. Our goal is to remove that burden so that they all can focus on the healing process.”
In addition to private bedrooms and baths, guests at Truman VA’s new Fisher House will share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, and a warm dining room and a living room.
Ackert said the new house will be a three-story, 16 room facility located in what now is Parking Lot B, a 46-space handicap surface lot.
“Although Lot B will be closed, we have incorporated those handicap spaces into our patient and visitor parking garage," Ackert said. "Therefore, we are not losing any of those spaces. Veterans with mobility issues will continue to have close, easy access to our medical facility.”
Ken Fisher, chairman and CEO of Fisher House Foundation, said the Fisher House Foundation is honored to bring the third Fisher House to Missouri.
“The need for health care for veterans of all eras continues to grow, so being right in the middle of the heartland is critical," Fisher said.
Construction is expected to be completed in summer of 2023. Once construction is completed, ownership will be turned over to Truman VA.