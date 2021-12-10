BOONE COUNTY − Construction is officially completed on Columbia Regional Airport's runway extension.
The length of the runway has gone from 6,500 to 7,400 feet, allowing for larger aircrafts to use the runways.
It will also provide a longer distance to land and take off during inclement weather and alleviate concerns about weight restrictions during extreme heat.
"The runway extension will reduce the chance of delayed or canceled flights during winter weather events," Mike Parks, COU manager, said in a news release.
Lights on the runway were also replaced with energy efficient LED lights. According to COU, the light replacement alone will save approximately 75% in runway energy costs.
The finished runway marks the completion of COU's master plan to improve the airport. The master plan was created in 2009 and includes a year-by-year plan to support COU's growth.
A new terminal is also in the works at COU. It will feature a service animal relief area, a restaurant, a mother's room and a quiet room.
"This is an exciting time for Columbia as we prepare for the new terminal to be completed next summer," Parks said.