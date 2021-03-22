COLUMBIA - Starting Monday, construction for a new Women's and Children's facility on Hospital Drive will officially begin.
On its website, MU Health care provided the following as reasons for the project.
- Streamline the health care experience for our patients, especially for those who require the most complex, sub-specialty care.
- Drive increased collaboration among providers and teams from many specialties to enhance care coordination for our patients, and make care more accessible.
- Create space that meets the needs of our growing community and enables future growth.
- Bolster teaching and research opportunities critical to our academic health system in Columbia.
- Enhance recruiting of providers in sub-specialties and create better coverage and collaboration opportunities.
“We're building something very intentional," said MU Health Care's Interim Chief of Hospital Operations Officer Keri Simon. "These services that will be unique and maintain what's special about it, while allowing us to have sort of all of the things connected through the back doors, if you will, to allow all the benefits of being on one campus.”
Eric Maze says the 242 million dollar facility is expected to be completed in 2024.
“I think it is going to be extremely beneficial for patients for convenience of care as well," Maze said.
According to Simon, this plan is on track with what the University of Missouri Board of Curators approved in November 2020.
“Bringing everybody back together on one campus really provides a lot of opportunities that you just lose when you're a few miles apart, in terms of sort of intentional collision and cross-collaboration and cross coverage," Simon says. "When you're all writing the same elevators walking the same halls, having lunch in the same places, there's just a lot of collaboration. That happens, but that's just hard to do when you're in two different places.”
The construction that begins Monday will create some changes near the hospital, including road closures.
MU Health Care is providing an opportunity for feedback on the project through an online form.