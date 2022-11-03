COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Thursday construction for the new Boone County Nature School is set to begin in the next few weeks.
The 8,230-square-foot building will include nature-themed classrooms, lab space, nature lobby exhibits and offices.
MDC regional education supervisor Brian Flowers said students from all six Boone County school districts can use the space for conservation-related programming.
“Students who visit here will learn about Missouri resources in a whole new way as they learn new skills and explore the fields, woods, and waters together,” Flowers said.
KOMU 8 previously reported the classroom will be open to all fifth graders in Boone County, not just Columbia Public Schools.
The Nature School campus is located on the Waters-Russell Unit of Three Creeks Conservation Area in Boone County.
The space has been used by both CPS and MDC since 2020.
MDC said construction is scheduled to be complete by March 2024.