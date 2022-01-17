BOONE COUNTY — Contractors will begin building the new Sorrels Overpass over Interstate 70, west of Columbia, on Monday. Occasional lane closures are expected in both directions of I-70.
The project, which has been accelerated due to damages, is set to wrap up in late May.
The demolition of Sorrels Overpass began in early November, after an October crash on I-70 left the pass severely damaged.
"We had already gone through the planning and design stages," Machelle Watkins, district engineer for MoDOT, told KOMU 8 in November. "Even gone as far as to put it out for bidding. And when the bridge was hit, we just accelerated the award of that contract and put in a provision for an early demolition of the bridge."
The contract for the new bridge of $1,038,857 was then awarded to Emery Sapps and Sons, Inc.
For more information on the project, visit the MoDOT website.