COLUMBIA − Parts of Oakland Gravel Road will see sidewalk closures and intermittent lane restrictions beginning Tuesday morning.
Construction on the Oakland Gravel Road sidewalk project will begin at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and will span the sidewalk from Vandiver Drive to Grizzly Court on Oakland Gravel Road.
The project is expected to be completed by the end of summer and will install a five-foot wide concrete sidewalk to fill in several 100-foot-long sidewalk gaps along the west side of Oakland Gravel Road between Vandiver Drive and Grizzly Court, according to a city news release.
The project also includes improvements to the pedestrian crosswalk across Oakland Gravel Road at the Vandiver Drive intersection, including the installation of an accessible pedestrian signal.
The Oakland Park and Oakland Middle School are located just north of the project limits, and businesses along Vandiver Drive and along Paris Road are located just south of the project limits.
The construction cost for the project is $318,000, paid for by the capital improvement sales tax, according to the news release.
The project is one of several Columbia sidewalk and crosswalk construction projects scheduled for this summer, with one project on Stadium Drive by Cosmo Park, and another at Stadium Boulevard and Rose Drive also scheduled.