JEFFERSON CITY – Contractors working with the Missouri Department of Transportation began work on U.S. Route 54 Monday.
J-turns will be added along U.S. Route 54 from east of Clark Fork Road to Penny Hollow Road. The contractors will also add acceleration and deceleration lanes at United Road, Clark Fork Road and westbound Penny Hollow Road.
The project is expected to continue through the end of October. For the duration of the project, between 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, crews will close one lane of U.S. Route 54. Flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone.
In addition, as part of the improvements, the contractor will close to all traffic from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, so crews can replace a culvert under the roadway. Drivers will need to use an alternate route during the closure.
All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.