COLUMBIA — A portion of Manor Drive will be closed Monday, April 12 for an emergency sanitary sewer lateral repair.
The repair will occur at 105 Manor Drive, resulting in the closure of the southbound lane of Manor Drive between Manor Court and Rollins Road. This section will be closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The construction will be performed by Seth Paul Excavating, Inc.
Motorists, pedestrians and non-motorized transportation users are encouraged to find alternate routes and use caution in the work zone.
On Tuesday, April 13, routine milling and overlay operations will begin in various locations in Columbia.
Mill and overlay involves milling off the top of the pavement surface and applying a new layer of asphalt, creating a smooth driving surface. The goal of the project is to extend the life of the roadway for an additional six to 20 years.
A full list of the planned milling and overlay locations can be found on the city's website.
Milling and overlay will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. The project is expected to continue through the summer.
Minor delays are expected, but streets will remain open to two-way traffic. Motorists, non-motorized transportation users and pedestrians are encouraged to use caution in these areas. Flaggers will be present to assist drivers.