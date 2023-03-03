JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of Route 5 from Tipton to Versailles to improve the guardrails.
The work is set to start Monday, March 6 and will narrow the road to one lane from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. A flagger will be there to assist motorists through the work zone.
The work is set to end in June of this year, but the department highlighted in a press release the schedule depends on weather and subject to change.
After the guardrail improvements, the department will begin paving on Route 5 south of Versailles and continue to the Niangua Bridge just south of Greenview. This work is set to end Nov. 1, 2023.