COLUMBIA − The Mizzou Academy within the College of Education and Human Development released information on its elementary homeschool program on Thursday.
The program was first put into place in 2020 as a response to the precautions of COVID-19.
"I've been in education for a long time, and I've never experienced a school year quite like the last three," Mizzou Academy Executive Director Kathryn Fishman-Weaver said.
An increase of interest was one of the main reasons that the program was developed. Continued interest is why the program was brought back for a second year.
After schools went virtual in 2020, some parents were ready to put their children in a new type of school setting.
"For many of these families, they hadn't imagined schooling for their children looking quite like this," Fishman-Weaver said.
The program is utilized by both local public schools and international private schools.
The new form of homeschool is not an independent online program. Homeschool families are responsible for teaching, evaluation and activities to supplement learning. Mizzou Academy provides booklets and worksheets and access to one semester of all grade level materials for five months.
"It's the homeschool educators who bring the program to life," Fishman-Weaver said. "Education at Mizzou Academy has always been educator based."
The program is limited to 60 spots: 30 seats for grades K-2 and 30 seats for grades 3-5. You can enroll by filling out this form.
Prices and more information can be found on the program's website.