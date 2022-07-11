MONTGOMERY COUNTY - The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract Monday for the replacement of the Missouri Route 19 bridge over Interstate 70 near New Florence in Montgomery County.
The contract also includes general interchange improvements, including two roundabouts and the resurfacing of 4.6 miles of the I-70 North Outer Road from Missouri Route 161 to just east of MO-19 in New Florence.
Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc. of Columbia received the contract, worth just under $14.7 million.
Additional information on timelines and impacts on traffic will be released before construction begins, which is anticipated to begin in late summer or early fall this year.
More detailed information on this project can be viewed here.