COLUMBIA – As temperatures increase, the city of Columbia will open cooling centers to community members seeking relief from the heat, according to a press release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS).
Cooling centers are available to the general public during buildings' normal business hours. Residents can access public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains, etc.
Columbia's current cooling centers include:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC), 1701 W. Ash St.
- City Hall, 701 E. Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
For the most updated list of cooling centers and their business hours, visit the city's website.
PHHS offers a utility assistance program that provides financial assistance for certain types of utility services for eligible Boone County residents. Visit the city's website or call 573-874-7355 for more information.
The city also released a list of steps to stay cool this summer:
- Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. Public cooling centers are available to the general public.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty. Stay hydrated.
- Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air conditioning.
- Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim.
- Apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. Look for sunscreens that say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" on their labels, these products work best.