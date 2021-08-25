COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia has opened multiple cooling centers across the city, however, they aren’t getting as much use as officials thought.
Among the people who commonly use the cooling centers are the homeless and the elderly, but the cooling centers have not seen an increase during this heat wave.
Cecelia Davis, a member of the Board of Directors for the Columbia Senior Center, attributes the low levels of use to COVID and the fact that many people just deal with the heat because it’s not as bad as the cold.
“We find that most of the seniors just don’t come outside their homes if it’s super hot,” Davis said.
Cooling centers like the Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) and the Boone County Government Center have reported low use of its facilities for cooling off, but a much higher rate in the winter.
MU emergency health physician Christopher Sampson warns, especially elderly citizens, that excessive heat can be very dangerous and encourages them to seek shelter.
"As you get older, you start to lose the ability to thermoregulate. That's your ability to cool yourself down when you're in extreme heat," Sampson said.
All cooling centers will remain open and city officials encourage those in need to use the facilities. Hours and more information can be found here.
Current centers include the following:
Activity & Recreation Center (ARC)
- 1701 W. Ash St. - 573-874-7700
Boone County Government Center
- 801 E. Walnut St. - 573-886-4305
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St. - 573-874-7355
Salvation Army Harbor House
- 602 N. Ann St. - 573-442-1984
St. Francis House
- 901 Range Line St. - 573-875-4913