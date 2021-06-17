COLUMBIA − As temperatures climb to near a high record Friday, the City of Columbia is opening cooling centers across the city.
Cooling centers are open during the building's normal business hours. Residents can access public areas such as lobbies, restrooms, drinking fountains and more. Hours and more information can be found here.
Current centers include the following:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC)
- 1701 W. Ash St. - 573-874-7700
- Boone County Government Center
- 801 E. Walnut St. - 573-886-4305
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services
- 1005 W. Worley St. - 573-874-7355
- Salvation Army Harbor House
- 602 N. Ann St. - 573-442-1984
- St. Francis House
- 901 Range Line St. - 573-875-4913