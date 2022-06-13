COLUMBIA - With temperatures on the rise, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services issued a statement to remind residents about local resources available to assist those seeking relief from the extreme heat.
Cooling centers are available to the general public during the building's normal business hours. Columbia's current cooling centers are as follows:
- Activity & Recreation Center (ARC) at 1701 W. Ash St.
- City Hall at 701 E. Broadway
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services at 1005 W. Worley St.
- Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway
- Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.
- Salvation Army Harbor House at 602 N. Ann St.
- St. Francis House at 901 Range Line St.
Infants and children up to 4 years old, people 65 years old and older and people who are already ill or on certain medications are among the most vulnerable for heatstroke, according to PHHS.
PHHS detailed various steps residents can take to prevent heat-related illness or even death.
- Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. Public cooling centers are available to the general public.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty. Stay hydrated.
- Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air conditioning.
- Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim.
- Apply sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher 30 minutes prior to going out. Continue to reapply it according to the package directions. Look for sunscreens that say "broad spectrum" or "UVA/UVB protection" on their labels, these products work best.
PHHS said it offers a utility assistance program that provides financial assistance for certain types of utility services for eligible Boone County residents.