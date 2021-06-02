COOPER COUNTY - Pilot Grove Police and Cooper County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed Alliant Bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from Sheriff Chris Class, deputies arrived on scene around 10:11 a.m. to assist the Pilot Grove Police Department with the armed robbery.
The release says the suspect entered the bank and displayed a handgun. The suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored button-up shirt, black pants, black boots, a baseball-style hat, sunglasses and a mask.
The suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.
Anyone with information, including surveillance footage, is urged to contact the Pilot Grove Police Department at 660-834-4300.