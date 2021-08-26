COOPER COUNTY − A Cooper County barn is considered a total loss following a fire early Thursday morning.
A Facebook post from the Cooper County Fire Protection District says crews were dispatched to Old Highway 40, near Boonville, around 3:30 a.m. for a structure fire involving an agricultural building.
Fire crews arrived to a barn fully engulfed by flames. It also had experienced a partial collapse, the post said.
Two engines, two tankers and seven personnel responded to the incident, but the barn and its contents are considered a total loss.
The Boonville Fire Department also responded to the fire, while Greis Trucking and Excavating helped remove pieces of the building with an excavator.