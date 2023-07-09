COOPER COUNTY — The Cooper County Fire Protection Department responded to a semi-trailer fire at the 100 mile maker of eastbound Interstate 70 on Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses on the road caught photo and video of the incident.
According to a Facebook post from CCFPD, the semi-trailer carrying bags of dry cat food caught fire toward the back break area of the trailer. The driver was able to remove the semi from the rest of the trailer before the fire spread to the rest of the vehicle.
CCFPD arrived at the scene with one engine, two tankers and six firefighters. According to the Facebook post, crews used approximately 11,000 gallons of water on the scene.
Authorities have not reported any injuries.