WASHINGTON, D.C. - Melanie J. Hutton, administrator of the Cooper County Public Health Center in Boonville, has been newly elected to the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO) Board of Directors.
NACCHO is the voice of the country’s nearly 3,000 local health departments and is governed by a 20-member board consisting of local and tribal health officials who are elected by their peers.
The Board of Directors is NACCHO’s public face and represents members in matters of policy, public health practice, and collaboration with health partners in the public and private sectors.
“It is an honor and a privilege to the be elected and serve with my peers on the National Association of City County Health Officials’ Board of Directors", Hutton said in a news release.
Hutton, who also serves as an adjunct nursing professor at Stephens College, has over 28 years of experience as a public health nurse administrator and past nursing specialty experiences in substance abuse/addiction treatment and acute psychiatric-mental health.
"Rural public health voices are critical in the advancement and protection of rural communities. Within the culture of NACCHO big cities and rural communities come together; as we learn together, we advance public health for all," Hutton stated.
“I am very pleased to welcome Melanie Hutton to serve on our Board of Directors, and I look forward to the leadership and guidance she will bring for the next three years,” said NACCHO Chief Executive Officer Lori Tremmel Freeman.”
It is a three-year term for Hutton, who will be returning for her second term on the NACCHO Board of Directors to represent local health departments in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.