The Cooper County Public Health Center is now offering free Narcan, thanks to a grant the department received.
Melanie Hutton, administrator for the center, said Cooper County lost nine lives in 2022 due to drug overdoses.
Narcan kits will be offered free of charge and no prescription is needed.
The kits are available to anyone who is at risk of experiencing an opiate-related overdose, family or friends of those at risk, and businesses, organizations and churches.
Narcan can reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. The nasal spray will not harm or affect the person if no opioids are involved.
The center is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 17040 Klinton Drive in Boonville. Distribution of Narcan is confidential.