COOPER COUNTY - Contractors working for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will start the rehabilitation of the Interstate 70 bridges over Chouteau Creek, located west of Boonville, this week.
Initial work will begin on Monday, April 18. Occasional lane closures in each direction are possible during the week.
Starting the week of April 25, crews will close one lane in each direction of I-70. Those closures will remain in place through the completion of the project.
The 20-year-old bridges have reached the point where rehabilitation is necessary to extend the life and usability of the bridges, according to MoDOT.
MoDOT says delays are possible. Drivers are advised to use caution in the area, obey all road signs and avoid distractions.
This project, in combination with continued routine maintenance, will add an estimated 50 years of use for travelers.
The project is expected to be completed in late May.