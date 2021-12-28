BOONVILLE — Plans are moving forward to relocate the Cooper County Branch of the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL) to a larger facility in Boonville.
The new location will be at the Kemper Campus inside the Library Learning Center (LLC), a three-story brick structure built in 1906 at the front of the campus, according to a news release.
The relocation comes after more than a decade of efforts to provide a larger facility for the library branch.
The BRL Board and City of Boonville have agreed to exchange properties in order to make the relocation possible, the news release said.
The new library will add a 32-space parking lot, a handicapped accessible west entrance with ramp and rebuilt front steps. Once the exterior improvements are complete, work might begin on the interior.
As funds are raised modifications on the interior will begin in early 2022, including addition of a stairway from the main level to the lower level for access and safety reasons. The library is accepting donations through the end of the year and into next to complete the interior work.
All three levels of the new library will provide residents with an "inviting, comfortable place to come," according to the release. The three floors will have designated spaces for children, young adults, writers, genealogists, projects and programs and community meetings.
"The library staff is excited to have a larger building that will provide more space for our programs and services for area patrons," branch library supervisor Cathy Birk said. "It’s a beautiful building with exposed interior brick walls, tons of natural light from all the windows, and nice green space to use for programs that can be held outside.”
The new facility will continue to offer public computers, WiFi access and extensive internet resources.
The BRL Cooper County Board have joined forces with the Friends of the Library to raise funds for the interior renovations and the purchase of additional furnishings and computers for the new space.
Decor details and cost estimates are still being finalized as fundraising continues, but the library needs financial support. To expand the gift-giving availability the library has enlisted the help of Community Foundation of Central Missouri (CFCM)/Boonville Community Foundation for receipts of donations.
Naming opportunities are available for substantial donations.
The library is accepting donations by check, cash, credit card, stocks, securities, bequests, IRA-related Required Minimal Distributions (RMD) and Qualified Charitable Deductions (QCD).
Checks can be mailed to the library at 618 Main Street, Boonville, Missouri 65233. Donations made by credit card are handled by the CFCM's website under the "Donate to Fund" tab. For transfer of securities contact John Baker, CFCM Executive Director, at 573-817-5027.