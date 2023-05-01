JOHNSON COUNTY - A Cooper County man is in serious condition after his race car crashed during a race at the Central Missouri Speedway Saturday night.
Andrew "Andy" Zeller, 38, of Blackwater, was driving a 1978 Chevrolet Monte Carlo on the racetrack and failed to negotiate a curve during the Super Stock event, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report. The vehicle traveled off an embankment, went airborne, overturned and struck several trees.
Zeller was life flighted to the University of Kansas Medical Center for serious injuries. A press release from the Central Missouri Speedway said Zeller had to be extricated from the vehicle. A GoFundMe said Zeller sustained a broken neck and is now paralyzed from the chest down.
"Please hold Andy Zeller and the Andy Zeller family in close positive thoughts as he was involved in a serious crash at the track tonight and had to be life-flighted out," the Speedway said on Facebook. "He was responding to emergency responders and officials. Thank you to all the responders for your assistance in removing Mr. Zeller from his car."
Saturday's race was Zeller's first in 15 years, according to the GoFundMe.
The GoFundMe, which was set up by a friend, has surpassed its $5,000 goal. All proceeds will go to the Zeller family.