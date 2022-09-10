MILLER COUNTY — A 58-year-old man is seriously injured after being ejected in a motorcycle crash on Missouri Route 87 near Eldon.
The crash occurred at 5:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon as Joseph Lusky was travelling north on Route 87.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lusky wasn't prepared for an upcoming curve and crossed over the centerline into southbound traffic, striking a Ford F150 before being ejected from his motorcycle.
Lusky was transported via helicopter to University Hospital to receive care.