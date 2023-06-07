The Cooper County Public Health Center has announced Scott Clardy as its new administrator. He will start his role July 3.
Clardy most recently was the deputy director of the Kansas City Health Department.
"We are very pleased to announce our new administrator" Patty Dick, board chair of Cooper County Public Health Center, said in a news release. "Scott brings the leadership skills and expertise in public health programs that will bring great benefits to the citizens of Cooper County."
Clardy resigned as deputy director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services in November 2021.
Clardy, a lifelong resident of mid-Missouri, has a bachelor of science degree from MU, according to the release.
"I look forward to continuing the Cooper County Public Health Center's mission and building relationships with other civic organizations in the area" Clardy said. "Cooper County Public Health Center is important to the citizens of Cooper County, and I am eager to be a part of that team"
Clardy replaces Melanie Hutton, who retired in March, according to the Boonville Daily News. Hutton started with the Cooper County Public Health Center in 1994.