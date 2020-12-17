BOONVILLE - The Cooper County Public Health Center announced on its website this week it will be increasing the security presence at its office after receiving physical threats.
In a Dec. 15 notice, the center announced an emergency meeting, citing "physical threats."
Later in the night, the center posted a second notice regarding changes made to security. The notice said the center will be working with the Cooper County Sheriff's office and permanently lock the front door.
People with appointments should call upon arrival, the notice said.
The notices did not give any further details on the threats.