WOOLDRIDGE- Saturday marked the six-month anniversary since Wooldridge experienced a massive fire that took out the entire lower level of the town. The fire heavily damaged and destroyed approximately 23 structures and and burned down over 3,000 acres of land.
The tragedy prompted community members to band together and work towards restoring the town.
As a first step, the Wooldridge Community Club was reinstated by the Missouri Secretary of State after being dissolved for over 5 years.
Their first objective was to get the community building back in shape. Although the fire didn't damaged the building, it lacked severe structural integrity.
Saturday also served as a open house visit for community members to not only see the progress of the partially restored community building, but also to learn the board's future plans, all while sharing some food.
According to community board member John Mapes, this was an imperative moment to bring people together and to give them optimism.
"We're able to open up now so [first responders and workers] can come in and use the restroom... have a place for volunteers. We wanna have a building for that. That's what its here to do; to benefit the community," Mapes said.
The community building will also be used for parties, reunions, church or anything that brings community members together.
Mapes said that this is just the beginning and will be a pathway to more renovations.
"We're going to try and rebuild, and do as much as we can to make this community just as good as 20, 30 years ago," Mapes said.
If you want to lend a hand in the clean up, you can reach out to the Wooldridge Community Club's Facebook page.