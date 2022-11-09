JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury indicted a Prairie Home man Tuesday on multiple charges of producing child pornography.
Bradley Leigh Knecht, 28, was arrested Wednesday, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
The release said Knecht was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography in Jefferson City.
The federal indictment alleges that Knecht used a child to produce child pornography from Feb. 1 to Oct. 20, 2022.
Knecht is also charged with one count of advertising child pornography, one count of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley S. Turner. It was investigated by the Boone County Cyber Crimes Task Force and the FBI.
Knecht was previously convicted of possessing or viewing child pornography in Arkansas, according to the news release from the DOJ.