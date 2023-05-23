The Cooper County Emergency Management Agency has announced the addition of two new outdoor warning sirens, made possible through a federal grant.
One of the sirens will be placed at Hail Ridge Golf Course, while the other will be placed next to the Campground at the Brady Show Grounds located at Interstate 70 and Highway 179. They are set to be installed next week, according to a news release.
Along with the new sirens, the agency will be making changes to the testing day policy. Testing of the Cooper County Outdoor Warning Sirens will now be held at 11 a.m. on the first Tuesday of each month, rather than the first Saturday of each month.
The activation policy will also be facing changes. The alert tone will be activated for three minutes for a tornado warning, confirmed tornado by first responders, a funnel cloud with destructive winds and a destructive thunderstorm. There will not be an all clear, the agency said.
The take cover alarm, which is a high/low alternation wail, will only be activated during non-weather emergencies.