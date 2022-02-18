JEFFERSON CITY − The cold temperatures Friday morning did not stop officers from supporting a good cause.
Officers from multiple Jefferson City agencies camped out on the roof of the Capitol Plaza Hotel all day Thursday and all Friday morning to raise money for the Missouri Special Olympics.
The annual event, coined "Cops on Top," raises awareness and funding for the Special Olympics through the Law Enforcement Torch Run program.
They said they wanted to grab drivers' attention and encourage them to donate.
The founder of the event said helping these athletes keep him going in this weather.
"Although it's colder, the sun is nice to see and it's not as windy. overnight it got pretty bad, pretty windy, but very doable," Jefferson City Sgt. Randy Werner said. "I've been colder but I can't remember when."
Officers also want to raise awareness for the Special Olympics' Polar Plunge events at the Lake of the Ozarks on Feb. 26 and in Columbia on March 12.
Those who wish to donate can do so here.