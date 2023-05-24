MOBERLY - The Randolph County coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a fire over the weekend in Moberly.
Jeffrey Benton, 54, was found unresponsive inside a burning building Saturday morning, according to Charlie Peel, the Randolph County coroner.
Benton, who lived in Moberly, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting. Peel said Benton died from injuries related to the fire.
The fire happened in a commercial structure located at 412 N. Hinkley Street. The Moberly Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. and found smoke coming from the back of the building.
Peel said the investigation into the cause of the fire remains ongoing.