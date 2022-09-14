Cosmo Park Fitness Trail Closed for Construction

COLUMBIA − Columbia Parks and Recreation started construction on Cosmopolitan Park's fitness trail Wednesday morning. The city decided to start drilling Wednesday due to the good weather that is expected in Columbia for the next week or so.
This construction is part of the city's "Open Space Master Plan" which serves as a guide for land acquisition and development for the department.
This development plan has been in the works for quite some time, and the last pavement work that has been done on the fitness trail was back in 2013.
Crews will overlay pavement in some areas, while in other areas that are more damaged, Parks and Rec will completely tear out the pavement and repave it. The trail is also going to receive new park benches and signs.
Cosmo Park is one of the largest parks in Columbia, and it hosts many walkers, bikers, and sports activities on a daily basis. This trail being closed changes the route many walkers and bikers will use around the park.
Liz Lynch, a senior park planner with Columbia Parks and Rec, walks the park during her lunch break almost every day.
"I am going to walk around the trail, toward Rainbow Area and enjoy some other parts of the park," Lynch said.
The park's construction is scheduled to be complete by Sept. 21, barring any weather changes. The completion date makes perfect time for the Rally for Life Walk that is being hosted at Cosmo Park on Sept. 23. The Rally for Life Walk has not been held the past two years, so this construction project could not have come at a better time.
"We want to make sure that all of the runners and walkers that get out there everyday can use the trail without experiencing any problems," Lynch said.
There is a meeting Wednesday night from 5 to 7 p.m. where residents are able to give feedback on the city's neighborhood parks plan and trails plan, which was last updated in 2013.
This meeting will be held at Bonnie View Nature Sanctuary Shelter which is located at 3300 Rollins Rd in Columbia. Feedback can also be left on the city's BeHeard website.