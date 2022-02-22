FULTON - Cotton candy and charity have come together in Callaway County.
Callaway Cares, a nonprofit organization based out of Fulton, serves those in need, including those experiencing homelessness in Callaway County. The org's mission statement is: "Doing the right thing... because it's the right thing to do.
Callaway Cares just received approval for a new building, which will be used to store materials, provide a place for people to come and take what they need, and act as a place for dropping off donations.
The nonprofit is also nearing the start of its planned mobile soup kitchen. The project needs additional support from members of the community. Callaway Cares is zeroing in on fundraiser in the upcoming months with a goal of raising $75,000 by August.
Sarah Robison, co-founder of Callaway Cares, began her own marketing fundraiser to bring in funds for the organization.
Robison's own local business, Fairy Floss Candy Magic, sells 15 different flavors of cotton candy.
It was Robison's idea to sell her cotton candy, or the original term for the dessert fairy floss, to raise money for Callaway Cares.
"I had such a good turnout and you know, acceptance of my business. And I thought that you know, we'll give back some way. And I know a lot of people love my cotton candy and a lot of people will have good hearts for the community. So I thought that it would work," Robison said.
The sweet fairy floss treat can be ordered on Fairy Floss Candy Magic's Facebook page, after navigating to a Google form where the order can be placed. Three different sizes can be ordered.
Robison said 60% of the proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Callaway Cares. The fundraiser ends March 1.
"They [Callaway Cares], really have a heart for the homeless, and getting them resources that they need for food, shelter, helping them get medical care, whether it's physical or mental health. And it's just, I've seen it work in the community, and I love what they do. And it's it's something that my heart lies in as well as just helping others. So I want to do what I can," Robison said.
The nonprofit was formed after friends April Redman and Robison participated in the annual Greatest International Scavenger Hunt (GISH) where their tasks include completing good deeds in a community. Shortly after, Callaway Cares was born.
"One of our good deeds was to give a whole bunch of things away to anybody who wanted them," Redman said. "And we filled a parking lot full of people and things to give away multiple times that week. And then before we knew it, it became a regular thing. And now we're still doing it."
The group has a focus on providing for homeless community. Redman says the county is doing a good job taking care of those experiencing homelessness, but Callaway Cares can give additional assistance to them.
Callaway Cares also provides transportation, education, documentation and vaccination.
"So moving pieces constantly, all the time, whether it's taking things to them, or taking them somewhere where they need to go," Redman said.
In addition, the group provides necessities like food and fuel and propane for staying warm with ots Street Outreach program.