COLUMBIA - Members of the public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the discussion of Phase 2 of the Columbia Regional Airport terminal project Wednesday.
Anyone interested in asking questions about the project’s progress or providing public comment will be able to talk with airport staff.
This discussion is the first time the public has been invited to be a part of the process since the behind-the-scenes tour of the new terminal in July.
According to the airport manager, Mike Parks, building the actual terminal is just Phase 1. Phase 2 includes a separate building, and Phase 3 includes improvements to the parking areas in front of the airport.
Despite Phase 1 being completed in September, Parks says the construction overlap is intentional.
“The goal was to keep the project moving forward,” Parks said. “So we wanted to make sure that we had adequate time to complete Phase 1, but we also want to overlap some of this process…to keep the phases moving forward for the entire terminal project itself.”
More specifically, Phase 2 involves repurposing the building previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station. Once completed, the building will be used for Transportation Security Administration offices, Airport Administration and rental car counters.
“When phase one is complete, people will still rent their cars at the old terminal,” Parks said. “When phase two is complete, you'll walk on a covered walkway into this new facility or reconstructed facility and rent a car, and you have a lot more room.”
BJ Hunter is the chair of the Columbia Airport Advisory Board. As a long-time Columbia resident and pilot, he says the economic health of Columbia is very important to him.
“The terminal is a fantastic investment in the community,” Hunter said. “We really have seen incredible growth in the past, probably four years, five years from the airlines. We think that by bringing in a new terminal, we’ll see even more growth, both from passenger demand and from the airlines wanting to come in and service the area.”
As a community member, he sees the value in being invested in the project’s development.
“It's public money and the public needs to be involved in saying what needs to happen,” Hunter said.
Wednesday’s discussion, however, does not mean Phase 2 has officially begun.
“We're hopeful to get started on the design here in the next 60 days or so,” Parks said. “So we'll be going out to bid for a design team, consultant, and get that design. And then we anticipate construction to begin at the end of this year or beginning of next year.”
The public meeting will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in conference room 1C at 701 E. Broadway.