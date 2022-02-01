COLUMBIA -- Ahead of the winter weather coming into the area, Columbia Regional Airport is experiencing some cancellations.
American Airlines canceled two arrival flights Tuesday evening due to the forecast on Wednesday, according to COU Manager Mike Parks.
"Customers need to check their flight status periodically to ensure they are aware of any changes to their flight times," Parks said. "Staff is on site now and will be throughout the storm."
Valerie Albee was a passenger on the last flight into COU Tuesday evening. She was originally booked on a Wednesday flight, but she adjusted her flight after her daughter warned her of the incoming winter storm.
"She said there was going to be a big storm, and my flight would probably be canceled. So, I just arranged it so I could come in today, and I made it," Albee said.
With the weather expected in the coming days, flight delays and cancellations are on air travelers' minds.
COU's website states, "While our staff strives to provide every customer with an outstanding experience at Columbia Regional Airport, issues such as flight delays and cancellations are the responsibility of the air carrier(s)."
