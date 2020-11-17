COLUMBIA -- Columbia regional airport will celebrate the groundbreaking of its new terminal on Tuesday. The celebration will be held virtually for public viewing.
Steven Sapp, director of Columbia community relations, said there will be a small, security-authorized area for in-person attendees, but majority of the public should plan to tune in online.
The groundbreaking will the first physical step for COU in building its new terminal.
This terminal has been in the works since 2015.
In June 2020, the special airport selection committee finalized the design, with the help of community input.
Nabholz Construction is the approved contractor of the $20.5 million design.
Committee member Dan Hadel said to the city council that the airport is expecting to accommodate an addition 30,000 passengers with the new design.
Hadel included that after the initial expansion, they are leaving additional room to grow.
Hadel said further expansions could lead to accommodations for nearly 200,000 passengers.
Pre-covid, the airport saw about 130,000 passengers a year.
"Part of the plan has been and is for the ability to expand in the future should the need arise and additional carriers come to the table or we actually have more flights," Hadel said.
The terminal is set to be completed by Spring of 2022.
Tuesday's groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.