COU hosts final behind-the-scenes tour before new terminal opening

COLUMBIA − The Columbia Regional Airport hosted a behind-the-scenes tour Tuesday of its new terminal.
The event included a walk-through of areas that are still under construction.
Mike Parks, the airport manager, said the terminal adds many new features to the airport.
"Not only is there a lot more room, but there's many other benefits such as improved accessibility," Parks said. "There's a service animal relief area, there's a mother's room and a sensory area. There's many other benefits in this terminal."
Parks also said the addition of passenger boarding bridges will improve the airport experience for everyone flying in and out of Columbia.
"We are excited to have members of the public in attendance as we celebrate another major milestone on this project," he said.
Amy Schneider, the director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the airport currently has one or two gates and will now have three to four. The airport is adding 34,000 square feet and extending runways.
"We're going to be able to greet more visitors, we're going to be able to welcome more airlines. There's so many great things that we can do," Schneider said. "As a as a community to invite more people in, to invite a diverse crowd of people in, we can bring in more meetings, more conventions, more sporting events."
Schneider said she is a frequent flyer at COU and is excited to see new things added for flyers' enjoyability.
"As a flyer, I love the fact that we'll have jetways now. I love the fact that if it's raining or if it's snowing, it doesn't matter, because we'll be able to walk inside the jetway to get there," Schneider said.
She also said there will be a restaurant so people can eat or drink while they wait for their flights.
Parks said it is not official that there will be more flights added, but airport officials are hopeful.
"We're continuing to have conversations with American Airlines about additional flights. We will continue to add on those and we're hopeful for the future, we will add those flights. But we'll also continue to have conversations with additional additional flights," Parks said.
The new terminal is expected to open at the end of September.