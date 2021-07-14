COLUMBIA − The Columbia Regional Airport saw a 386.6% increase in passengers through the month of June, according to its website.
The monthly passenger total was 15,669, which is the highest number of passengers all year.
June 2020 saw just 3,344 passengers, which was a -86.3% decrease from 2019, which saw over 24,000 passengers.
The airport has not only seen an increase of passengers, but will also see an increase in flights. According to previous KOMU reporting, American Airlines will have five departures per day and United Airlines will have two departures per day.
With the increase of fliers, the airport will be the host of a vaccination event Wednesday afternoon.
In partnership with the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, passengers can receive a Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine from noon to 2 p.m. at Building 280, which is north of the main terminal.
Vaccines are free and do not require ID or health insurance. Anyone aged 12 or older is eligible for Pfizer. Anyone aged 18 and older is eligible for Johnson & Johnson. Parental consent forms are required for anyone under the age of 18.