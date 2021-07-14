COLUMBIA − The Columbia Regional Airport saw a 386.6% increase in passengers through the month of June, according to its website.
The monthly passenger total was 15,669, which is the highest number of passengers all year.
June 2020 saw just 3,344 passengers, which was a -86.3% decrease from 2019, which saw over 24,000 passengers.
The airport has not only seen an increase of passengers, but will also see an increase in flights. According to previous KOMU reporting, American Airlines will have five departures per day and United Airlines will have two departures per day.
With the increase of fliers, the airport hosted a vaccination event Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m.
D&H Drugstore Pharmacist Darran Alberti said when the vaccine first became available, demand was high and he was giving 70 to 80 shots per day, per store.
Interest slowed and vaccines were going bad.
"We had gone for quite a while without ever having to waste a dose, and then all of a sudden when interest, you know for whatever reason declined in getting it, the demand declined. We unfortunately had to waste doses," Alberti said.
But he says some people who were once hesitant, are now deciding it's safe.
"There are some people that have just been nervous about getting the vaccine, which we totally understand for various personal reasons," Sarah Schwartz, PHHS nurse said. "They're just not quite ready. And since so many people have gotten vaccinated they might be more comfortable now since it's been out for a while. Others have cited fears of the delta variant that we know is circulating here in Missouri right now."
One of those people is Dorinda Neumeier, who received the vaccine at the airport Wednesday.
"I decided it was probably good, you know, to just be vaccinated. And it took a while, I wanted to make sure that they were safe and that there were no big reactions. I found that none of it was that way and I did my homework and I feel great," Neumeier said.
The mobile vaccination clinics, which are scheduled weekly by the Boone County health department, are trying to meet people where they are.
