COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) was granted $50,000 to assist childcare businesses of mid-Missouri at Tuesday's Columbia City Council meeting.
The nonprofit is giving up to $10,000 per childcare service.
CMCA's focus is assisting low-income families. This $50,000 comes in addition to $50,000 they were granted in February.
CMCA was also given $5,500 to help low-income families with child expenses. All of the funding comes from federal grants.
Bid authorization for constructing a new crosswalk downtown was approved as well. The proposed crosswalk is for the Fourth Street and Broadway intersection.
The crosswalk is estimated to cost $278,000. The city says the money will come from the Capital Improvement Program sales tax funds. Construction is planned for fall or next spring.
Stephanie Browning presented updated information on COVID-19 cases and vaccination efforts. She said the Delta variant is present in Boone County.
"We have all the tools in the toolbox," Browning said on the efforts to keep children under 12, who are not yet able to get vaccinated, safe from COVID-19. She was referring to the ability others have to choose safe COVID-19 behaviors that would keep children safe.
In addition, cases among children are rising and she said the cases are spreading among children, instead of staying contained to a family or teacher to student.
Browning said outreach programs to increase vaccination awareness are still active, but incentive programs are not yet in the works at the county level.
Employees presented the 2021 Strategic Plan Report, which outlines various goals for organizational excellence, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community, resilient economy and safe neighborhoods.
The full 2021 Strategic Plan Report can be seen below.
The council also approved a series of speedbumps on Maplewood Drive, where the speed limit is 25 mph. Multiple residents of the street spoke in favor of the speedbumps.
Maplewood Drive is a residential road on the west side of Columbia running between west Broadway Boulevard and west Rollins Road.
The council had a public hearing about its renewable energy plan. Voters adopted a renewable energy plan in 2004. The city has met the goals at each benchmark throughout the past 14 years. According to charts presented to the council, only 2023 has an expected lower amount of renewable energy than the goal.
The council approved a utility assistance trust of $300,000. The fund will be up and running once there is an established criteria, which one council member thought might take a couple months. The public will be able to donate to the fund as well.
The council discussed public feedback on the changes to the city garbage program. A city worker said the amount of calls about the garbage program has gone down since it started in January.