COLUMBIA − A Boone County court denied a bond reduction Friday for Jeffrey McWilliams, the Columbia man who is charged in relation to a 2017 murder.
A bond reduction hearing was set for Friday at 9 a.m.
The Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office confirmed to KOMU 8 News that McWilliams will continue to have no bond. He is currently in Boone County Jail custody.
McWilliams' attorney Stephen Wyse filed the motion Wednesday, which requested bond be set at $50,000.
Wyse wrote in the motion that "as an innocent man, McWilliams did not flee the jurisdiction or otherwise conceal himself after providing a DNA sample to the government." It also states that McWilliams has been a "long time resident of Boone County, has strong family connections in the community and his business connections provide him a strong tie to the community."
McWilliams is charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action in connection to the death of Augustus Roberts.
McWilliams' next scheduled court date is June 3 at 10 a.m.