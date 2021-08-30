BOONE COUNTY − Investigators believe JT McLean strangled his girlfriend and drowned her daughter at their Boone County home, according to court documents released Monday.
McLean is wanted for two counts of first degree murder against Allison and Jozee Abitz. The two were found dead in their Boone County home last Sunday, Aug. 22, after a family member was concerned they couldn't contact the two. An investigation revealed McLean was the long-term boyfriend of Allison.
A witness account, a grocery store receipt and surveillance footage connect McLean to the murders of Allison and Jozee. Investigators believe McLean was the last person known to be in contact with the two at their residence.
According to a probable cause statement, a witness said the three were at the witness' house until 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21.
A receipt dated Aug. 21 at 11:06 p.m. from a local Hy-Vee was found at the Abitz's residence, according to the probable cause statement. Video footage of the transaction showed Allison and McLean inside the store and leaving the store together. Allison's vehicle is then seen entering her neighborhood at 11:22 p.m.
A neighbor's surveillance footage showed McLean's vehicle - a black Lexus RC coupe - leaving Abitz's residence at 10:15 a.m. the morning Allison and Jozee were found dead.
Investigators believe Allison and Jozee were killed between the hours of 11:22 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21 and 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22.
More photos of McLean were also released Monday.
A warrant for his arrest has been issued with a $1 million cash only bond. The Boone County Sheriff's Office says it is working with local and national law enforcement to locate McLean.
The sheriff's office says it has reason to believe McLean has "made efforts to disappear and limit his ability to be tracked."
A probable cause statement said investigators obtained two phone numbers for McLean. The first number was last active on Aug. 21 at 10:09 a.m., while the other had been suspended in July.
"However, we will continue to utilize the technology and resources available, along with the assistance from the public and our law enforcement partners, as we seek to locate and apprehend McLean," the sheriff's office said.
The photos above are believed to be of McLean at various times over the last several years, with and without facial hair, as well as with his hair cut short.
McLean was last known to reside on County Road 355 in Fulton. McLean is an over the road truck driver by trade, and has ties to Columbia, Fulton, Las Vegas, Chicago and St. Peter, Minnesota.
Court documents show McLean violated his court order of protection with his ex-wife in 2018. He also had a case of stalking against the ex-wife, who is currently in hiding for her safety. McLean does not have any recorded instances of domestic violence with Allison or Jozee Abitz.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLean or this investigation is asked to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office through Boone County Joint Communications by calling 573-442-6131 or 311.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477).