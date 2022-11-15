COLUMBIA - Court documents reveal a child was inside the vehicle when a Cuba, Missouri, woman was shot and killed in north Columbia Sunday night.
April Joann Brooks, 42, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the 2700 block of Blue Ridge Road Monday around 6:45 a.m. The vehicle was still running when a neighbor discovered it, police said.
After the death investigation, Columbia police arrested Montez Lee Williams, 31. He was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, firing a gun from a vehicle at someone, unlawful use of a weapon, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
Williams is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond and has a court appearance Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.
According to a probable cause statement, an adult witness and a child were in the vehicle with Brooks and Williams. She told police Brooks and Williams were arguing and that Williams tried to force Brooks out of the car. Williams was outside the vehicle and shot at Brooks, who was in the driver's seat, and missed, according to the statement.
The witness said the two were arguing again, and that's when Brooks pulled over and told Williams to get out of the car. Williams then shot Brooks while he was sitting in the backseat, according to the statement.
Video surveillance footage showed a muzzle flash come from inside the vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Two people can be seen exiting the vehicle, and one was carrying a small child, the statement said. The documents do not clarify who's child it was.
Williams then called a friend, who picked the three up and took them back to a residence, the statement said. The friend confirmed the call to police, and said Williams sounded "frantic or scared."
On Monday afternoon, officers attempted to pull Williams over in the 2400 block of Paris Road. He fled to Clark Lane, where officers deployed spike strips. He left the car on East St. Charles Road and then tried to flee on foot, but was arrested by officers, the statement said.
In an interview with police, Williams confirmed the witness' statement and admitted to shooting at Brooks both times, the statement said.
In a news release, police thanked those who came forward with information and video evidence.
The department also acknowledged that many of the recent homicides of Columbia have included elements of domestic violence. CPD offered resources including a phone number to True North, a shelter open 24/7 for victims of domestic violence: 1-800-548-2480.